Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,437,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,398,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after buying an additional 931,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 700,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after buying an additional 599,746 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of -38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

