Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ameren by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 87,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Ameren by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 141,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

