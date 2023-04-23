Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 9.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,519,747. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.