Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 213 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

Centene Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.