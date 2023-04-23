SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $151.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,324.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $139.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.49. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

