Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.94

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and traded as low as $20.46. Smiths Group shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 4,520 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMGZY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,980 ($24.50) to GBX 2,040 ($25.24) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.41) to GBX 1,860 ($23.02) in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Smiths Group Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84.
Smiths Group Cuts Dividend
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.
