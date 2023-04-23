Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.94

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and traded as low as $20.46. Smiths Group shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 4,520 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMGZY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,980 ($24.50) to GBX 2,040 ($25.24) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.41) to GBX 1,860 ($23.02) in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

