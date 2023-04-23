SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. ATB Capital increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$31.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$21.27 and a 12 month high of C$33.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.93 billion. SNC-Lavalin Group had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.13%. Analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.5952621 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

(Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.