Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.92

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and traded as high as $24.37. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 14,508 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64.

Sonic Healthcare Cuts Dividend

About Sonic Healthcare

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2586 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th.

(Get Rating)

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.