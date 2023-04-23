Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.92

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and traded as high as $24.37. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 14,508 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup raised Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
Sonic Healthcare Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64.
About Sonic Healthcare
Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonic Healthcare (SKHHY)
