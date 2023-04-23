Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, April 24th.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, analysts expect Southern First Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $232.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director David G. Ellison acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.87 per share, with a total value of $183,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,300.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider William M. Aiken III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.21 per share, with a total value of $38,210.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David G. Ellison acquired 4,500 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.87 per share, with a total value of $183,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,300.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,172 shares of company stock worth $369,852. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFST. TheStreet cut Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

