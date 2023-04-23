Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, April 24th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 million. On average, analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SMBC opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.88. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

SMBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In related news, Director Daniel Lee Jones acquired 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $106,736.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,764,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 217,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,455.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Lee Jones bought 2,495 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $106,736.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,764,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,495 shares of company stock valued at $345,046. 17.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

See Also

