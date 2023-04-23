Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) & Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Critical Contrast

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonix has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novonix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Novonix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 3 6 0 2.67 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spectrum Brands and Novonix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Novonix.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 1.38% 3.53% 0.77% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Novonix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.13 billion 0.92 $72.50 million $1.04 67.33 Novonix $6.11 million N/A -$51.83 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Novonix on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care (HPC), Global Pet Care (GPC), and Home and Garden (H&G). The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment is involved in the home and garden, cleaning products, and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

