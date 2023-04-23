Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) & Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spectrum Brands and Novonix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 3 6 0 2.67 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Novonix.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonix has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 1.38% 3.53% 0.77% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Novonix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.13 billion 0.92 $72.50 million $1.04 67.33 Novonix $6.11 million N/A -$51.83 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novonix shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Novonix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Novonix on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care (HPC), Global Pet Care (GPC), and Home and Garden (H&G). The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment is involved in the home and garden, cleaning products, and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

