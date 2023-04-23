Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$51.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total transaction of C$1,325,304.97. Insiders sold a total of 36,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,043 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Spin Master Announces Dividend

TSE:TOY opened at C$34.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.20. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$30.63 and a 1 year high of C$50.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 7.36%.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.