Spire Wealth Management Acquires 2,075 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,924,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.