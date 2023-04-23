Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.94 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

