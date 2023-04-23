Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,485,000 after buying an additional 1,478,257 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $54,630,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,030.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 413,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,338,000 after purchasing an additional 376,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after buying an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $135.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

