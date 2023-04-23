Spire Wealth Management Buys Shares of 8,366 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MDYV stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.40. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.