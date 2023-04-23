Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

