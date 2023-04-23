Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

PayPal stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

