Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 262,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80,326 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after buying an additional 85,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after buying an additional 38,581 shares during the last quarter.

ITA opened at $115.57 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.96.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

