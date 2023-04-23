Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 298,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 81,739 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $816,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $15.51 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

