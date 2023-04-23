Spire Wealth Management Has $563,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $163.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average is $108.10. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,758,285 shares of company stock valued at $338,794,053 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

