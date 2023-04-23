Spire Wealth Management Has $609,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in 3M by 184.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.77.

3M Stock Down 0.2 %

MMM stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.24. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

