Spire Wealth Management Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDIS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDIS opened at $64.82 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

