Spire Wealth Management Has $634,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Enbridge by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,072 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

ENB stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

