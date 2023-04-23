Spire Wealth Management Has $639,000 Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of ICVT opened at $72.06 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

