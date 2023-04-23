Spire Wealth Management Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 6,923.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 295,054 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $15,910,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $13,648,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 373,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 295,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,227,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS PJUL opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $457.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

