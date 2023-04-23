Spire Wealth Management Has $715,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

