Spire Wealth Management Has $718,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $111.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.81.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

