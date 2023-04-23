Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.84. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $127.11.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

