Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

PKI opened at $132.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.11%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

