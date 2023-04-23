Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day moving average is $120.57. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $131.39. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

