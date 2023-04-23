Spire Wealth Management Purchases 165 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,214,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after acquiring an additional 381,797 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of YUM opened at $138.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $138.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

