Spire Wealth Management Purchases 32,891 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

