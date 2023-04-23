Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $195.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $167.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

