Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,423 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDEC. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS:UDEC opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

