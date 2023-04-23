Spire Wealth Management Sells 20,990 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,990 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $6,019,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $1,475,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $1,156,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21.

Insider Transactions at Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Profile

In other news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 5,000,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,420,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,207.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 10,151,835 shares of company stock valued at $106,166 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.