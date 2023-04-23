Spire Wealth Management Sells 20,990 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,990 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $6,019,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $1,475,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $1,156,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.1 %
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21.
The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
