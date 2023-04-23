Spire Wealth Management Sells 798 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 200,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.30.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $190.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.53. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $217.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

