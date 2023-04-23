Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $26.86 Average PT from Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.86.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a "sell" rating on the stock.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.12. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 215.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 147.5% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 735,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $11,875,000. Finally, Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $11,688,000. 67.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

