Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWK. Longbow Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.2 %

SWK stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $144.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

