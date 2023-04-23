Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 15th

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.8%.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of SCM opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.21. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.