Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $40.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOO. Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 28.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Trading Down 0.4 %

SHOO stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.32%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

