Stifel Nicolaus Trims Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Target Price to C$0.85

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
USAS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Americas Silver Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.02.
Institutional Trading of Americas Silver
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
