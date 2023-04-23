Stifel Nicolaus Trims Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Target Price to C$0.85

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

USAS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.02.

Institutional Trading of Americas Silver

Americas Silver Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Americas Silver by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Americas Silver by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 603,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.