Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Novo Nordisk A/S Call Options (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 5,461 call options on the company. This is an increase of 139% compared to the typical volume of 2,286 call options.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $1.1887 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

