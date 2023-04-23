StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lipocine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 150,000 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,678,090 shares in the company, valued at $536,988.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 204,000 shares of company stock worth $65,860. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lipocine by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 118,394 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.