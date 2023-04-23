Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 159 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 159.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $151.85 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

About Darden Restaurants



Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

