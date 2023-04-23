Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.94.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $446.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $422.56 and a 200 day moving average of $407.29. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

