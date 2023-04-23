Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after acquiring an additional 113,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after buying an additional 415,756 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $40.48 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

