Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $176.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $185.36.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

