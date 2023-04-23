Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Financial Comparison

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumco and Pixelworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $3.06 billion 1.62 $374.20 million $2.88 9.86 Pixelworks $70.15 million 1.20 -$16.03 million ($0.30) -5.02

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A Pixelworks 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sumco and Pixelworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Pixelworks has a consensus price target of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 139.20%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Sumco.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco N/A N/A N/A Pixelworks -22.85% -37.32% -14.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sumco has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sumco beats Pixelworks on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

